Beware Halloween’s Full Moon

The Earth's moon will be bright and full this Halloween, and since it's 2020, who knows what evil lurks in it's shadow.

2020 hasn't been what we'd hoped it would be, and it's certainly spoiling plans for a lot of kids for Halloween. However, we will get a pretty good treat, if you will, as this Halloween will feature a full moon for the first time since the 1940's.

According to a report from FOX 44 News, 1944 was the last time we saw a full moon on Halloween and we won't see another till 2039. Technically it'll be a "Blue" moon, not because it will look blue but because it'll be the second full moon in the month of October. The second full moon is usually called a "Blue" moon.

There's an old wives tale about the man in the moon who only shows himself in the reflection of water during a Halloween full moon. If you see him, he will possess your soul and send you on a mission of evil and chaos. In fact it's believed that a full moon at any time of the month can lead to random acts of chaos. Police and nurses report more incidents of violence, crimes,and aggressive behavior during a full moon.

I'm not trying to scare you, more like prepare you for what's to come. 2020 has been full of surprises, and perhaps the most evil surprise is still biding its time.

Oh yeah, it's also daylight savings this weekend, but that won't help you if the man in the blue moon sees you.