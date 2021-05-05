Beware Of Unemployment Benefit Identity Theft In Texas

Many Texans were in need of unemployment benefits in the past year during the pandemic. Thieves are taking advantage of the situation, and if there is a will, there is a way. All of these ways are illegal, and cases of unemployment benefit fraud are on the rise across the state.

If you came here thinking we would be talking about people getting unemployment when they shouldn't, this isn't that. This is a different issue altogether. With the higher number of unemployed people, some individuals are taking advantage. They are stealing employed peoples identities, and then filing for unemployment using them.

Once they have your Social Security number and your name, it's off to the races. If you get any documents from the Texas Workforce Commission, and you didn't make a claim you will need to report that.

Do not finish any paperwork that was sent to you by them. That would take things even further, and if you are asked to verify your identity using ID.me (and you didn't file a claim) you are helping the thieves continue the game.

Those papers are just the start of the process. Step two will involve your employer getting their side of the paperwork, and they will think you filed for unemployment. You will want to get ahead of that by contacting the Texas Workforce Commission.

Think you may be compromise? Let your employers know. If you suspect fraud report it to the Texas Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Call them at 1-800-621-0508 or online HERE.