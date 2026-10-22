As we navigate life here in the great state of Texas, we know that there are going to be certain things certain things others do better than we do. Many of those things are about geographical location. For example, many Texans struggle with driving in snow, not because they lack skill, but because it rarely snows here.

But there are other things that we are the best at, which is why I wanted to discuss some of those things that we do very well in Texas and across the south.

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Why Texans and Southerners Are Distinct

Most Texans don’t like to brag too much; they let their actions speak for themselves. But sometimes, there is nothing wrong with identifying a few of those things that are easier for people in Texas or the south.

We can take pride in the things we do well and not feel bad about it. Just try to do so with grace as being arrogant and bragging about your accomplishments doesn’t exactly work with being kind and showing Southern Hospitality.

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Regional Lifestyle and Skills

For most of us it would be difficult to come up with a list of things that Southerners or Texans do well because it’s just normal life for us. But from an outsider's point of view, we can do certain things well. The people at Guide 2 Free help to identify things that only people in the south can do. Which is a great eye opener for people who have lived in the south or in Texas their whole life.

Celebrating Southern Culture

Here is a look at some of the things that people in Texas and across the South can do that might seem difficult for people in other parts of the country to do.

List of Things People in Texas (and in the South) are Great At Here is a list of somethings that just come easy to people in Texas and across the south as we are so familiar with these things because they were common to us growing up. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins