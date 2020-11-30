2 Women From Texas Are Headlining The Biden-Harris Press Team

My friend Lauren said to me today, "Texas may be Red, but two women are headlining the Biden-Harris team!" She said this after I told her that I did some digging around and found out that the recently announced Communications Director for the First Lady and the Communications Director for the Vice President are women with Texas ties.

Reesha Cosby/Spark Adobe

Even if your political leanings don't align with the President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect's political party, it's still kind of cool to know that someone from the "Friendship State" will be repping at the White House. (see below)

A point of note, two fellas with Texas ties have also been added to the Biden-Harris administration in various departments. Carlos Elizondo is the incoming White House Social Secretary; he is a Texas native, and Anthony Bernal was appointed as the Senior Advisor to Dr. Jill Biden; he graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso.

I have never heard of Ashley Etienne or Elizabeth Alexander before today's presidential announcement, and perhaps you haven't either. Etienne's mother, Avys, probably still lives in La Marque, TX, so if you see her, stop and say hi!

Let's give a big shout out to these two Texas ladies doing the dang thing out in D.C.!

