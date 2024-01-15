What Do You See? East Texas People Share Their Winter Weather Photos

What Do You See? East Texas People Share Their Winter Weather Photos

Canva, 101.5 KNUE FB page

Mother Nature must have decided it was time for people in Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all over East Texas--to have a winter wonderland when they woke up this morning.

I woke up and got ready to head to work early this morning as usual. However, I received word around 5:30 am that it may be best to work from home today. I knew we were supposed to have wintry weather today, but it wasn't until the sun started to come up a little bit that I realized just how white and icy the roads were.

If you have to be out driving today, please please please be careful. 

Get our free mobile app

Once I'd settled on the idea of working from home south of Tyler, Texas, I thought it might be fun to see what my fellow East Texans were seeing outside of their windows this morning.

I sat down at my computer and gazed out my sunroom windows at a wintry wonderland. I saw 'wintry,' rather than 'winter' simply because it's the sleety-drippy-icy mix we see more often here in East Texas. But it's still quite lovely--that is when we aren't having to be out IN IT. (Many of us do have to be out in it, and so will I tomorrow, but we take it one day at a time, right? Lol) 

But it was SO pretty, we wanted to see what our fellow East Texans were seeing outside their windows on this winter Monday. Thank you to everyone who shared your photos with us on our station's Facebook page!

Let's take a look:

Brrr! People Share Their Wintry Weather Photos Around East Texas

People all around Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas share what the winter weather looks like out of their windows today.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Look at This Huge Gingerbread Buc-ee's This Texas Woman Built

She said based her gingerbread confection on a Buc-ee's location in Bastrop, not too far east of Austin, Texas.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Escape to These 10 Unique Airbnb Getaways in the Texas Hill Country

Whether you prefer dreamy, eclectic, glamping vibes, or whatever, there's a place to stay in this list of 10 interesting Texas Hill Country Airbnbs that will likely appeal to you.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Filed Under: east texas, photos, texas, winter, winter in east texas, winter weather
Categories: East Texas News, News, Photos, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE