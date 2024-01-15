What Do You See? East Texas People Share Their Winter Weather Photos

Mother Nature must have decided it was time for people in Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all over East Texas--to have a winter wonderland when they woke up this morning.

I woke up and got ready to head to work early this morning as usual. However, I received word around 5:30 am that it may be best to work from home today. I knew we were supposed to have wintry weather today, but it wasn't until the sun started to come up a little bit that I realized just how white and icy the roads were.

If you have to be out driving today, please please please be careful.

Once I'd settled on the idea of working from home south of Tyler, Texas, I thought it might be fun to see what my fellow East Texans were seeing outside of their windows this morning.

I sat down at my computer and gazed out my sunroom windows at a wintry wonderland. I saw 'wintry,' rather than 'winter' simply because it's the sleety-drippy-icy mix we see more often here in East Texas. But it's still quite lovely--that is when we aren't having to be out IN IT. (Many of us do have to be out in it, and so will I tomorrow, but we take it one day at a time, right? Lol)

But it was SO pretty, we wanted to see what our fellow East Texans were seeing outside their windows on this winter Monday. Thank you to everyone who shared your photos with us on our station's Facebook page!

Let's take a look:

