Oh boy. I'm about to get into a subject I absolutely, unequivocally, undeniably hate...politics. I hate politics. I hate people talking about it. I hate listening to people talk about it. I hate the political culture in our country right now. And to be completely frank, if I am out at a station event and you were to come up to me to talk about politics, I will tell you very quickly and extremely rudely to shut up. I. Don't. Care. about your political leanings. Having said all that, I did find this particular stat sorta interesting which is the only reason I'm writing about this, the 25 Texas Zip Codes That Have Donated the Most Money to Donald Trump.

Get our free mobile app

Campaign Fundraising

Political candidates have to raise money from supporters to carry out their campaign. They use that money to buy advertising or yard signs or billboards or some will just put it in their pocket, which is illegal, but some do. Personally, I don't donate to any candidate simply because I don't trust any politician, and by extension, I don't trust someone who does donate to a candidate or who approaches me unsolicited and starts talking about politics. Do it but don't talk to me about it because I. Don't. Care. Period.

Zip Codes in Texas

I ran across an article from stacker.com that shows the 25 Texas zip codes that have given the most money to Donald Trump's campaign. Not surprisingly, three East Texas towns are in this top 25, Frankston, Hughes Springs and Alba. Actually, a lot of smaller towns are on this list which just proves that small town America does favor Donald Trump more than a Democratic candidate.

Top 25 Texas Zip Codes That Donated to Donald Trump:

25. 76802 - Early, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $307.73 ($1,762 total)

24. 77554 - Galveston, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $319.37 ($2,875 total)

23. 78257 - San Antonio, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $324.08 ($2,982 total)

22. 75763 - Frankston, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $337.18 ($2,194 total)

21. 78256 - San Antonio, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $339.93 ($3,928 total)

20. 75859 - Streetman, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $340.58 ($724 total)

19. 78945 - La Grange, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $342.91 ($3,625 total)

18. 78934 - Columbus, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $370.51 ($2,455 total)

17. 79851 - Sierra Blanca, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $375.10 ($590 total)

16. 75225 - Dallas, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $385.40 ($8,364 total)

15. 75656 - Hughes Springs, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $400.74 ($1,911 total)

14. 79121 - Amarillo, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $401.64 ($2,164 total)

13. 76538 - Jonesboro, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $408.11 ($457 total)

12. 75651 - Harleton, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $442.17 ($929 total)

11. 76671 - Morgan, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $617.80 ($1,010 total)

10. 75410 - Alba, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $623.63 ($2,788 total)

9. 75931 - Brookeland, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $661.86 ($1,205 total)

8. 79366 - Ransom Canyon, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $671.67 ($744 total)

7. 76245 - Gordonville, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $673.54 ($1,166 total)

6. 79064 - Olton, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $685.31 ($1,674 total)

5. 78231 - San Antonio, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $687.93 ($6,954 total)

4. 78401 - Corpus Christi, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $724.38 ($3,376 total)

3. 78597 - South Padre Island, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $762.07 ($1,629 total)

2. 79543 - Roby, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $944.02 ($1,223 total)

1. 78954 - Round Top, Texas - Money donated per 1k people: $1,690.56 ($2,105 total)

The 25 Brands Many Call Their Favorite That Got Their Start in Texas Texas is certainly an entrepreneurial state. From mom and pop businesses to major retailers, there are brands that are popular both big and small. These 25 popular brands got their start in the Lone Star State. Gallery Credit: Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, Michael Gibson - Townsquare Media, amazon.com, walmart.com, unsplash.com

Texas has 12 Weird Laws for Buying and Selling Liquor in the State There are many who love to enjoy a drink that is made with a liquor of some kind. Thing is, in Texas, it can be somewhat inconvenient to do that. Inside are some weird laws for buying and selling liquor in Texas. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com