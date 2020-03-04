Biden Rolls In Super Tuesday While Bloomberg Drops Out The Race
Super Tuesday is in the history books and Joe Biden won big by winning nine states including Texas.
According to the New York Times
As far as the remaining candidates former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg suspended his campaign per the Washington Post after picking up one win in American Samoa, and Senator Elizabeth Warren had a disappointing turnout as well by coming in third.
Warren is still staying in the race, but after Super Tuesday there is clearly two choices: Biden and Sanders.