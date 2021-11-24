By now you've heard that former presidential hopeful, Beto O'Rourke, has thrown his hat into the ring and will be running for Texas governor in 2022. Of course there are many people with strong feeling about this, including Robert Longoria who recently welcomed '18 Democratic candidate for Senate to Houston.

"Get the hell out. You ain't taking my guns either. You ain't taking my guns!" - Longoria to O'Rourke

The video does feature some colorful language, and ideology that is no doubt mirrored by other Texans. You can take in the entire NSFW exchange and Longoria's subsequent escort away from Beto in the video below.

I must say, being able to upload videos of the run-ins with politicians online has made for some entertaining viewing. Like this one with incumbent Greg Abbott.

But hold on there Beto and Abbott fans -- we may have a dark horse candidate in this race.

Did you hear about a poll, released just this week, from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler? According to it, when potential voters were asked who'd they support for governor 49% picked East Texas native and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, compared to 27% who picked O’Rourke.

But that's not all the statewide poll shows that head-to-head, McConaughey is favored more than current governor and Republican Greg Abbott as well, winning by 8% over the Governor, head to head.

But wait there's more.

The same poll revealed, ranking a race between all three possible candidates, Abbott leads the way with 37% of registered voters, McConaughey takes 27%, and O’Rourke bringing up the rear with 26%.

According to ABC 25, the poll surveyed 1,106 registered voters between November 9th and 11th, with a margin of error of plus or minus almost three percentage points.

