Matthew McConaughey Says He Will Not Run For Texas Governor in 2022
Matthew McConaughey has made up his mind when it comes to running to become the next governor for the state of Texas.
After stating his interest in considering to run to become the next governor for the state of Texas, the Oscar winner from Longview released a video on his social media account stating he will not be running. The actor had been exploring the possibility of becoming the state's next governor by studying not only Texas politics but national politics too. Throughout the past few months, McConaughey has stated during many interviews that he was interested in the office and politics.
In a video released on his Twitter account Sunday night (November 28th), Matthew McConaughey says,
As a simple kid born in the little town Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership, it's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder.
He goes on to say,
'it is also a path I am not choosing to take at this moment.'
Before making the announcement, the Texas gubernatorial race was shaping up to be a three-man competition between two-term incumbent Gregg Abbott, Democrat Beto O'Rourke and Matthew McConaughey. According to NBCDFW.com, McCounaughey had been trailing in the polls recently.
When it comes to his future, Matthew McConaughey says,
I'm going to continue to work to invest the bounty I have to support the entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders. Establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life. Organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust, while also generating prosperity."