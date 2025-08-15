Do you know where to find the largest national park in Texas? You'll find this beauty about a six-hour drive west of San Antonio, TX. And it is worth the entire drive there.

Despite the massive size of Texas, the second-largest state in the U.S., we've only got two officially designated National Parks. Wild, but yeah, it's true. Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park, that's the whole list.

Big Bend Named A Top 10 Must-Visit National Park in The U.S.

I know what you're thinking, "There are way more than two!" Well, there are not. According to Travel 2 Next, twelve areas in Texas are managed by the National Park Service, but they're not national parks.

Looks like it's time to pin a rose on Big Bend's nose, as it has been ranked the No. 7 overall National Park in the country. Travel Lemming based its ranking on data that scored 63 parks in the United States across the following six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, and weather.

Being as big as it is, Big Bend always scores well when it comes to crowds; it's simply impossible to fill it up. From MySanAntonio:

Big Bend National Park is in Southwest Texas and includes the entire Chisos mountain range and a large swath of the Chihuahuan Desert. The national park sprawls over 801,100 acres in West Texas near Alpine. Big Bend is a hiker's paradise with more than 150 miles of desert and mountain trails to explore.

There you go, now the next time you want to visit one of the best National Parks in the U.S., you won't even have to leave Texas to do it.