First Impressions are Still a Huge Part of Customer Service

It's a simple thing, really. To be honest, it's something many of us have likely taken for granted over the years--at least I have. When I tell you what it is, it's likely going to sound trite and cliché. I get. For the past several years, good "customer service" has become a buzz phrase. We hear it everywhere. You're unlikely to find a business that claims to have bad customer service, yet we all experience it regularly.

When a Phone Call Feels Like an Interruption

The last couple of years, I've noticed something interesting. Businesses I connect with, whether restaurants, doctors' offices, or service-oriented places, seem to have either lost the plot when it comes to customer service or they seem to have upped their game in a big way.

I needed to make a few appointments for different services on Monday. I'll keep it vague, since this isn't about any particular business, and heaven knows we all have tough days. But the first two places I called treated my call as a complete inconvenience. Being the people pleaser, which I'm trying not to be as much these days, I almost felt compelled to apologize for pestering them with my potential business. However, instead of apologizing, I just decided not to set an appointment after all.

The Moment You Can Tell Someone Is Truly Listening

The third office I called, though? Complete 180, as they say. I will be specific here: U.S. Dermatology Partners on Dominion Plaza in Tyler is on point. From the moment Brianna answered the phone, she seemed ready to take my call and was friendly. Like, actually. She wasn't "acting friendly" in a fake way. She was professional, kind, and competent.

Then, as the call continued and I explained what I was looking for, her follow-up questions made it sound as if she was sincerely listening to what I had to say, which was incredibly refreshing. After setting my appointment, she'd noticed I had a birthday coming up and said she hoped I had a happy one.

That's it. simple, short, and sweet. Appointment set. I haven't even gone to the appointment yet, but I already feel good about it because I know the kind of person I dealt with when I first contacted them. All because of that first impression.

Why Authentic Kindness Stands Out Right Now

That's happened in other places, too. Whether out at a restaurant or getting my oil changed, I've noticed that businesses that care seem to have either hired great people for the job or invested in training to actually deliver the "good customer service" everyone claims to offer. Shoutout to the Whataburger in Gresham, for example. Lately, the staff handling the drive-thru has been fantastic.

There's a sincere opportunity for businesses to set themselves apart right now, and it isn't complicated. Train your people to be friendly and authentic. Teach them the art of listening. Listen, everything doesn't have to be perfect. We all make mistakes, and we can learn from them. But I tell you what: if I have the opportunity to do business with friendly people over those who seem as if they couldn't care less.

What Businesses in Tyler Are Getting Right

Look, things are tough for many people right now, and none of us feels like sunshine and rainbows all the time. I get it. We all need a little grace. At the same time, we should keep in mind that we're all in the same situation, and being gloomy at work doesn't help. It doesn't help any potential customers or clients, and honestly, it doesn't help you and me either. Ever notice how bringing your best and trying to make others' days better tends to help us feel better, too?

Effort Still Matters, Even on Hard Days

It's worth a try, in my opinion. And to those businesses that are bringing their best, despite tough days, thank you. It's a game-changer. It's not about perfection. It's about showing up and showing effort. It's a good reminder for me, too.

Any businesses you'd like to give a shout-out to, let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

