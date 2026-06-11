EAST TEXAS -- It appears we've finally reached the end of an era. Though we've heard rumors in Tyler and Longview for years now, finally seeing the doors close on a well-known Mexican restaurant makes it real.

A Tyler Restaurant Fixture Is About To Disappear

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has been a recognizable fixture along South Broadway for years. For longtime Tyler residents, seeing the building go dark marks the end of another familiar chapter.

According to Dallas Texas TV, and Houston-based Chron, On the Border in Tyler at South Broadway and Loop 323 will be shutting its doors permanently on Friday at the close of business. Chron reports that several restaurant managers have confirmed the closures all across Texas and that "the move came just one year after it was taken over by Houston hospitality empire, Pappas Restaurants, Inc."

East Texans Had Plenty To Say About The Closure

There was a post on All Things Tyler Facebook page from Tyler resident Scott Smith about the closure, and the comments started pouring in expressing a wide range of commentary. Some were saddened by the news and said this had been "their spot." Others were upset, particularly after the closure of the Longview OTB some time ago.

I remember for a time, On the Border had been a go-to for my friends, colleagues, and me for years. Various factors caused that change... friend groups change, fewer Friday night margarita parties, etc. But I do have fond memories of my time there.

Some Customers Say They Saw It Coming, Others Are Sad to See It Go

Some people chimed in with their opinions that they'd stopped going for a while because of what they experienced, citing lower-quality food and less-than-ideal customer service. Yet others mentioned they appreciated that the staff at the Tyler location received at least some heads-up, noting that the restaurant had closed overnight in Longview.

Could Pappas Restaurants Have Bigger Plans?

So, what is next for this prime location in Tyler? Since the company was acquired by Pappas Restaurants in March of 2025, many are hoping for either Pappasito's or Pappadeaux, both popular restaurants.

What Would You Like To See In That Location?

Which one, if that's on the table, would you want to see take over that spot? Let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. On top of that, we'd love to know what restaurants you'd like to see at the new Parkside development coming to South Tyler.

Parkside Tyler: New Renderings Reveal Vision for Development A newly released set of conceptual renderings offers a closer look at the vision behind the Parkside development in South Tyler. The 92-acre mixed-use project is designed to blend retail, dining, and outdoor spaces into a walkable, nature-integrated destination.

These images highlight potential features such as scenic water elements, gathering areas, and open-air dining spaces, all set amid preserved East Texas trees and green space. While these renderings are conceptual and subject to change, they provide insight into the atmosphere developers aim to create as the project moves forward. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley