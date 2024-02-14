Well, they say everything is bigger in Texas, right? Of course, there are large prisons all over the United States. But the biggest prison in Texas is both huge and intimidating.

The H.H. Coffield Unit is a men's prison in Anderson County located alongside FM Road 2054 in Tennessee Colony, Texas which is a little over an hour from Tyler, Texas, and 2.5 hours from Houston, Texas. It first opened in June of 1965, according to Wikipedia, and is the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's largest prison. It also contains varying levels of security--which include both medium AND maximum security units.

Sitting on 20,518 acres, Wikipedia states the Coffield Unit is "co-located with Beto, Gurney, Michael, and Powledge units" and can house close to 4,200 inmates. According to data from 2021, several hundred people work at the unit, including support and administrative staff, plus correctional officers. There is also employee housing on-site.

What more do we know about the largest prison located in Texas?

Google Maps, Canva Google Maps, Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

A branch of Gateway Church, which is based in Dallas, Texas, opened on-site back in 2019. Currently, the senior warden at the Coffield Unit is Juan Garcia, according to the TDCJ website.

Also according to the TDCJ, various agricultural endeavors take place at the prison, including "Feedmill and Grain Storage, Farm Shop, Cow/Calf Operation, Poultry Laying Operation, Swine Farrowing/ Nursery/Finishing Operations, Pork Processing Plant, Security Horses, Security Pack Canines, Edible and Field Crops, and Unit Garden."

If you'd like more information regarding the H.H. Coffield Unit in Tenessee Colony, Texas, you can find that here, including address and phone numbers.

Ever wonder what a day in the life of a TDCJ correctional officer is like? Here's a first-hand look:

Top 11 Counties for Executions in Texas and a Prisoner Who Was Executed in That County Texas is well known for its use of the death penalty with many executions carried out for heinous crimes every year. Which counties have the most in the state? How many have been carried out in East Texas? Let's take a look at the numbers and some of the crimes committed. Gallery Credit: Google Maps, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

6 Texas Prisons Housing Violent Criminals After being convicted of a very serious crime Texas inmates could find themselves inside one of these Texas Prisons. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins