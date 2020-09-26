Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders were locked in a tight battle on Saturday when Longhorns' running back Bijan Robinson tried to hurdle a Red Raider defender.

Then, this happened:

Robinson gets folded like an accordion on his way down after the attempted hurdle. It's a brutal sight. Thankfully, it wasn't that brutal. He somehow got up and jogged off the field after the nasty fall.

Back in my day, we call this the scorpion. Just look at his back! I can't tell if his back or neck was worse off during that dive. Take a look at it from another angle:

I could watch this all day long, only because he wasn't hurt. In fact, he popped right back up and ran for about 10 yards on the very next play. That's a tough son of a gun.