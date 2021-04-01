Birthday Cake Flavored Pebbles Cereal Hitting Shelves In April

I don't necessarily think any cereals are healthy or good for us (says the girl who loves tequila shots). That being said, Birthday Cake Pebbles sounds like it is worth it. Come on, cereal that tastes like a birthday cake? Bring it on. Oh wait, it is gluten free - that counts as healthy right?

Get our free mobile app

As a matter of fact the limited edition Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal boxes, will come with a recipe for Dinosaur Egg Cake Pops. There is a method to all of this birthday madness, Pebbles is turning 50. Think about it, 50 years of Pebbles cereal. Chances are you ate it as a kid, and your kids are eating it now too.

International Delight also offers Pebbles flavored coffee creamers. Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles flavors are both available. I would definitely be down to clown with the Fruity Pebbles coffee creamer. Have you tried either one? If so, let me know how you liked it.

If birthday cake flavor is not your bag, you can still celebrate with one of the following Pebbles cereals and products,

There is another cool thing besides cake pops that you can make with Fruity Pebbles - sushi. It's true! I wrote about it last year. It is delicious and super easy to make. All you need is Fruity Pebbles, a banana, and yogurt. If you need further instructions on how to assemble the sushi, check out a quick video tutorial here. If I can make it, your kids can certainly make it. Enjoy!

Special shout out to Tami Dunn for use of her Instagram photo.