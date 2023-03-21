Do You Believe This is the Most Popular Cereal in Texas?

There is so much to love about a big bowl of cereal to start your day, especially when your morning also consists of watching thinks like cartoons back when you were a kid. There is something so comforting about the whole experience that most of us will always have great memories of when we were growing up. Which is why I was interested in what was the most popular cereal brand in the state of Texas.

According to the Zippia website they have actually looked into the statistics to see what was the most popular for every state. The most popular cereal in the United States is currently Cinnamon Toast Crunch which is also the most popular cereal in 13 states. Although it’s not the most popular in the state of Texas.

When Was Cereal First Invented?

The first cereal was created in 1863 by James Caleb Jackson, he created Granula. Which sounds a lot like Granola to me, but his invention created many varieties of the breakfast cereals that we now know. It’s estimated that 2.7 billion boxes of cereal are devoured each year.

Texas Most Popular Breakfast Cereal

It was interesting that Texas shares the most popular cereal with bordering states like New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We all seem to really enjoy Fruit Loops because that was named as the most popular breakfast cereal in Texas.

What do you think, is Fruit Loops your favorite? I know this makes me like 75 years-old but my favorite is Raisin Bran. Of course, it has to have two scoops of raisins in there too.

