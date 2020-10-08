The 10 Do’s And Don’ts Of Putting Pumpkin Spice In Everything

I love pumpkins but honey, there is such a thing as pumpkin spice overload!

One of the only things I don't like about autumn now is that I already know we will get bombarded with companies putting pumpkin spice into EVERYTHING, and they don't even wait until the first official day of all anymore. They are releasing these pumpkin spice-flavored products earlier and earlier every year. WHY do they do this?

I will confess, there was one year when I was giddy about pumpkin spice lattes but that was only because Starbucks had rolled out a special club called PSL and I was one of the lucky ones to score a limited-edition coffee cup "sleeve" before they were sold out. The Starbucks Orange Sleeve Society mania occurred in 2015. They gave out a free a hand-knitted "cozie". I have since misplaced my stylish coffee sleeve, no, wait. I just remembered that I threw it away during a recent clutter purge of my apartment. Que sera, as they say.

Since the early-mid-2000s I have developed a strong dislike for pumpkin spice in my food. Hold up, I lied. I just remembered that I bought some pumpkin spice Keurig coffee cups last winter when I noticed them in the clearance rack at the grocery store. Wow, I guess I am my own worst enemy right now.

Here is my list of the Top Ten Do's and Dont's of Putting Pumpkin Spice in Everything 2020:

DON'TS:

Drinking too many Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes. I just read somewhere that dieticians are warning too many of these tasty drinks will throw your sugar levels into overdrive and it's not healthy at all.

Macaroni & Cheese: Whoever came up with the idea to put pumpkin chunks in the macaroni and cheese deserves a bop on the head from Homey D. Clown. Pumpkin Mac 'N Cheese sounds really gross. Triple hard pass.

Cereal: Okay, Special K, I'm looking straight at you. Demote the marketing "genius" who told y'all it was okay to flavor cereal with pumpkin spice. Nope!

Pumpkin Spice Lattes for your DOG: People magazine has officially lost their dang minds. They are promoting you hop in the kitchen and whip up a PSL for your pooch. (I'm talking about the canine pooch, not the tummy pooch on your mom and dad bods.) Canines should not be eating pumpkin spice lattes. It's not rocket science. 😂

Twinkies: Oh, brother. There must be a huge untapped market for pumpkin spice-flavored food products and I just haven't gotten the memo. Yes, Twinkies have a trendy new spicy snack cake for all of your pumpkin spice-flavored needs.

Let's talk about the DO'S:



Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin Muffins

Pumpkin Beer

You can call me a 'hater' and I admit, I should probably lay off my pumpkin spice overload hate. After all, I do have a cousin in Texas whose nickname is PUMPKIN!