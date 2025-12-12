(KNUE-FM) More and more Texans are coming across black bears.

According to Chron, more recent sightings have been shared from the Piney Woods of East Texas to the more remote trails out west in Big Bend. Experts say we're likely to have more encounters over time.

Why Are We Seeing More Black Bears in Texas?

While this is fascinating for bear and wildlife lovers, it's essential to be prepared for an encounter. More bears mean more chances of unexpectedly crossing paths with one. Black bears are protected as a threatened species. After all, black bears were practically absent from Texas.

As someone who loves animals, I'm thankful to see the black bear population rebound. At the same time, we need to make sure we're prepared for an encounter to keep ourselves, our families, our pets, and our livestock safe.

How Big Can Black Bears Get?

After all, I don't know about you, but I would rather be prepared than find myself face-to-face with a 5 to 6-foot-long, 2 to 3-foot-tall creature.

Granted, these aren't Grizzly bears, but black bears are still bears. While they are known to keep to themselves, according to wildlife experts, they may wander over to you or your property out of curiosity, particularly if your leftovers smell amazing.

OK, so what do we do if we encounter a black bear?

Do not run. Instead, back away slowly and calmly, and avoid making direct eye contact , as this could be perceived as confrontational.

, as this could be perceived as confrontational. Speak calmly and alert the bear that you're there. Unless we're talking about Winnie the Pooh, surprising the bear is a bad idea.

and alert the bear that you're there. Unless we're talking about Winnie the Pooh, surprising the bear is a bad idea. Try to be as "big" as possible . Raise your arms and even shout if the bear comes closer.

. Raise your arms and even shout if the bear comes closer. Also, do your best to keep your food and your trash tightly secured. Bears will be attracted to bird feeders, trash receptacles, and pet food left where a wandering, hungry black bear can access it.

If you find yourself in a challenging situation where a black bear actually does attack, don't try to fight the bear. Yep, it's best to play dead.

A Firsthand Bear Encounter in Big Bend

Hiker Timothy Melton shared an encounter he had with a momma bear in Big Bend. He shared that he noticed a mother bear and her cub about 200 feet away. He backed away, made some noise, and the bears went along their merry way. The good news? According to experts, most encounters remain chill if you stay chill.

Coexisting With Bears in Texas

It's excellent that conservation efforts to protect black bears are clearly succeeding. At the same time, that means Texans need to be informed about how to stay safe so we can co-exist as peacefully as possible. Stay cool, keep your distance, secure your grub, and use best practices.

Have you had a black bear encounter in Texas you'd like to share? Reach out at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.