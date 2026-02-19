(Longview, Texas) - So I'm gonna be completely honest with you, I'm biased toward Whataburger. I love their burgers. I love their Breakfast Bowl. I think it's silly that people abandoned Whataburger when they sold because they wanted to expand across the U.S.

Whataburger is a top spot for me. Are there better hamburgers out there? Of course. But their burgers certainly don't suck. Proof of that is some new data that has been released showing that Whataburger is the number one fast food joint in Texas.

FinanceBuzz took some time to collect data to determine the most popular fast food joints by state. They used a whole slew of metrics to get their results. After everything was compiled, the final results were a little surprising.

Overall, across the country, the most popular fast food joints are Wendy's and Sonic. Both of those restaurants took the top spot in five states each. Jimmy John's and Subway came in second by taking the number one spot in three states. Jack in the Box, Taco John's, Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, Hardees, Arby's, Jersey Mike's and Papa Murphy's were third with two states each.

For Texas, it should be no surprise that Whataburger took the number one spot in Texas. You can barely turn a corner without seeing a Whataburger on any road trip. Their food is great, too.

So there you have it, it's not In-N-Out Burger as the favorite in Texas, it's Whataburger. I think that should settle the debate once and for all.

