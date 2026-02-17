(KNUE-FM) As we all know, there is a very hot topic that is being discussed across East Texas this morning and it has to do with a popular school photography company that has agreements with many East Texas ISD’s to take school photos.

What’s Driving the Lifetouch Controversy

As I mentioned in an article earlier this morning, there are many parents who are speaking out, saying they don’t want Lifetouch Photography doing work at their kids’ school. The controversy is about the company being involved in the Epstein files.

READ MORE: East Texas ISDs End Lifetouch Partnerships

Lifetouch Responds to the Claims

But it’s important to hear both sides of the story, and there was a statement sent to me from Lifetouch so I want to make sure you hear their response:

“As news media outlets are now widely reporting, these claims are completely false. No Lifetouch executives have ever had any relationship or contact with Epstein and we have never shared student images with any third party, including Apollo. Apollo and its funds also have no role in Lifetouch’s daily operations and have no access to student images. In fact, Apollo funds did not acquire Shutterfly, Lifetouch’s parent company, until September 2019-- two months after Epstein was put in jail and a month after Epstein’s death.”

How Parents and ISDs Are Reacting

As a parent, it’s important for you to do what is right for your family and specifically your child. But I also think it’s important to share that any photographer that shows up to take photos as an employee of Lifetouch does not need to be verbally assaulted due to things out of their control.

We are hearing about more ISDs in East Texas pausing their current partnership with Lifetouch. Is that something you agree with? I would love to hear your thoughts. You can email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

