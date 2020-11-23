Top Black Friday Deals East Texans Are Searching For On Google

Black Friday is coming up this week, so let's talk about saving money!

This year the funds are low for a lot of Americans and the pandemic has especially hit us hard here in Texas. Google Trends says that East Texans are checking out what's on sale at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon deals especially, and figuring out which items we can save on the most. Some of us are even looking to see what Walgreen's Pharmacy is working with this Black Friday.

I am not planning on doing a lot of Christmas shopping this time around. My funds have been lower this year than they were in the last couple because I have not been able to book any emcee and mobile DJ gigs since the coronavirus hit. Yes, us radio/DJ people took a hit too, just like many other businesses impacted by the pandemic quarantine. I am not complaining, though! My child has everything they need anyhow, and I myself am wanting for nothing. I am on the hunt for a new dollhouse for Willow, since that is what they asked me for.

I did, however, let "Santa" know that I want some Harry Potter stuff for Christmas, so today I bought a Quidditch Book Reading Lamp for cheap at Walgreens. OOPS, I mean SANTA bought it for me...I need to work on my story a bit there, don't I? (HA!)

Here are some of the Black Friday deals East (and all the rest) Texans are searching for on Google.com:

1979 Revolution

Nintendo

iPad2 tablet

Laptop

Washing Machine

Smart TV

Macbook

Roku

Mattresses

Guns

