Blake Shelton Will Perform During ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Wednesday night's (Sept. 23) season finale of America's Got Talent will include an appearance from Blake Shelton, singer and coach of the other NBC talent competition. The country coach on The Voice is one of several A-list stars set to appear on a night that the Season 15 winner is named.

The 10 finalists performed on Tuesday (Sept. 22) as part of a two-night season-ending week at AGT. Shelton joins Usher, Ryan Tedder, Ava Max, Bishop Briggs and JP Saxe as guest performers on Wednesday night at 8PM ET. Saxe will perform with Julia Michaels, per a press release shared by NBC stations.

Shelton confirmed the news himself on Twitter, saying "Headed to the @AGT stage tonight! Y'all think the judges will hit that golden buzzer for me?"

Shelton's appearance on the AGT finale comes as The Voice is preparing to return in October. After a delay in production, the show announced in August that it would premiere Season 19 on Oct. 19, with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend joining the recent ACM Awards winner as coaches. He's the only coach to appear on all 19 seasons of the show, and his high profile has led to other television opportunities. Earlier this week it was revealed that he's working with NBC on a scripted drama based on his song "God's Country."

Shelton is currently living in Los Angeles with Stefani, who he's been dating since 2015. The couple own a house in California together.