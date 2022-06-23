Living in Flint, it's the fireworks show my family has gone to the past several years, so I hate to see this. Today the City of Bullard, TX announced that their annual fireworks show has been cancelled.

Blast Over Bullard which is held annually at Bullard High School has been cancelled. In a post on social media The City cited "Reasons out of our control" being the culprit.

To elaborate it's due to the drought-like conditions and recent burn ban that was placed across Cherokee County. Here's the statement from The City of Bullard Facebook page:

To Our Community:

It is with deepest regret that we must announce the cancellation of this year’s 2022 Blast Over Bullard event. We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the food vendors, retail vendors, and sponsors, but also to our community. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly but there are many concerning factors that have caused us to make this decision at this time. The uncertainty caused by the drought-like conditions and the recent burn ban that was issued for all Cherokee County (which includes Bullard High School) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. This announcement and other factors outside our control has forced us to make the difficult decision to cancel the event. Secondly, our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our vendors and sponsors, who support and depend on our events, and towards our community – to always provide them (and you) a safe and welcoming environment during our events. With that said, we have concluded that for reasons that are out of our control, we cannot guarantee that we would be able to deliver the type of event experience that would meet our standards. We understand that this change may cause a great inconvenience for you, and we sincerely apologize.

Again, on behalf of the City and myself, we would like you all to know how deeply sorry we are about not being able to execute our event and any unfulfilled expectations that this may cause. We truly appreciate each one of you and hope you continue to attend our future events.

Looks like The Logans and many more East Texans will be going somewhere else this year for Independence Day festivities. Here is a list of Firework shows across East Texas:

Athens

Fireworks At The Fishery

Monday, July 4th

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

5550 FM 2495 - Athens

Admission is free after 5 p.m. Bring along a picnic and fish until the fireworks light up the sky over the hatchery ponds.

Bullard

Blast Over Bullard

Saturday, July 2nd @ 5 p.m.

Bullard High School

1216 S Houston St - Bullard

Free admission with vendors, food trucks and that annual Kids' Bike Brigade and more.

Hawkins

Lake Hawkins Fireworks Show 2022

Sunday, July 3rd @ 9 p.m.

Lake Hawkins

ADDRESS MISSING

See the fireworks show with a lakeside view as they are launched from the dam. Entry fee is $10 at Lake Hawkins RV Park.

Henderson

Independence Day Celebration at Lake Striker Resort

Saturday, July 2nd @ 10 p.m.

Lake Striker

18560 CR 4256 S. - Reklaw

Gates open at 7 p.m.. There will be live music, food, vendors, and a boat parade at 8 p.m.

Jacksonville

July 4th Fireworks

Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.

Lake Jacksonville

Byrd Road

Fireworks will be launched from barges in the middle of the lake. See the explosions overhead and the reflections on the water. The show will be free.

Kilgore

Fourth Of July Extravaganza

Monday, July 4th

Kilgore City Park

Wood St and North St - Kilgore

There will be live music, vendors, and 20-minute fireworks show - all free!

Longview

Fireworks and Freedom Celebration

Monday, July 4th @ 10 p.m.

Longview Convention Center Complex - Maude Cobb Activity Center

100 Grand Blvd. - Longview

Admission is free. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music from Drake White and Hayden McBride. The concert and fireworks are free. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.

Lufkin

July 4th Celebration

Monday, July 4th

Ellen Trout Zoo

402 Zoo Circle - Lufkin

Free admission. There will be vendors, family fun, food trucks and fireworks.

Tyler

Fourth of July Celebration

Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.

Lindsey Park

12557 Spur 364 West - Tyler

Admission is free. Gates will open at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks and other vendors on site

Tyler

Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show

Sunday, July 3rd

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

13590 State Highway 110 S. - Tyler

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., there will be a special two-hour vacation bible school event for kids in 1st - 6th grade, live music by 6 MIles To Mixon, food vendors will be on site along with free hot dogs and watermelon too.

Tyler

2022 Family Fireworks Celebration

Friday, June 24th @ 6 p.m.

South Spring Baptist Church

17002 US Hwy. 69 S at FM 2813 - Tyler

Free admission. Food trucks will be on site along with inflatables for the kids and other activities.

