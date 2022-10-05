Honoring Multiple Medal of Honor Recipients This Weekend in Bullard, TX
We are fortunate to live with so many freedoms but that is because of brave men and women before us fought for those freedoms. And this weekend in Bullard, Texas is the Texas Veterans Military Show 2022 honoring America’s Veterans. The event and classic car show is taking place this Saturday, October 8th at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway (69 S.) in Bullard, Texas.
If you can’t make the event on Saturday, there will be people lining up at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport at 5:30pm on Thursday to welcome some of the Medal of Honor recipients. This is not something you need to sign up for, just show up with a flag to show these heroes they are appreciated.
What Time Should You Arrive For the Event on Saturday in Bullard?
The parade leaves Tyler headed for Bullard at 8:30am. You and the family should be in Bullard before 10:00am as the Color Guard will present colors, do the Pledge, say a prayer, the Marines will do a 21-gun salute, and taps will be played. Just after 10:00am the Guard will hold up an 80-foot flag, play the national anthem, and a WWII flyover will take place. The actual ceremony will start at 10:45am with the Vets being introduced to the crowd. What a great way to start your Saturday.
Who Will Be Honored at the Texas Veterans Military Show in Bullard on Saturday?
The Medal of Honor recipients that will be honored in Bullard on Saturday are:
- Don Ballard
- Michael Fitzmaurice
- Jim Livingston
- Melvin Morris
- Robert O’Malley
- Robert Patterson
- Clarence Sasser
- Woody Williams (1923-2022)
If you want to know more about the event coming up click here.