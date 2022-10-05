We are fortunate to live with so many freedoms but that is because of brave men and women before us fought for those freedoms. And this weekend in Bullard, Texas is the Texas Veterans Military Show 2022 honoring America’s Veterans. The event and classic car show is taking place this Saturday, October 8th at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway (69 S.) in Bullard, Texas.

If you can’t make the event on Saturday, there will be people lining up at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport at 5:30pm on Thursday to welcome some of the Medal of Honor recipients. This is not something you need to sign up for, just show up with a flag to show these heroes they are appreciated.

Get our free mobile app

What Time Should You Arrive For the Event on Saturday in Bullard?

The parade leaves Tyler headed for Bullard at 8:30am. You and the family should be in Bullard before 10:00am as the Color Guard will present colors, do the Pledge, say a prayer, the Marines will do a 21-gun salute, and taps will be played. Just after 10:00am the Guard will hold up an 80-foot flag, play the national anthem, and a WWII flyover will take place. The actual ceremony will start at 10:45am with the Vets being introduced to the crowd. What a great way to start your Saturday.

Who Will Be Honored at the Texas Veterans Military Show in Bullard on Saturday?

The Medal of Honor recipients that will be honored in Bullard on Saturday are:

Don Ballard

Michael Fitzmaurice

Jim Livingston

Melvin Morris

Robert O’Malley

Robert Patterson

Clarence Sasser

Woody Williams (1923-2022)

If you want to know more about the event coming up click here.

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

Trace Adkins' Top 20 Songs: Love Songs, Military Tributes + Songs to Shake Your Country Butt To Trace Adkins is one of the most versatile country music singers of the last generation, and this list of his Top 20 Songs proves it. Emotional ballads, stunning throwbacks, painful heartbreakers and meaningful songs of faith are scattered across his nearly 30-year catalog. Then, there are a whole lot of songs that make you want to shake your behind.

Scroll through to find 20 great Trace Adkins songs , ranked. You can almost break his career into three acts: The tender beginning, his more rowdy commercial peak and his pensive later years. While he has just three No. 1 hits, Adkins' wide range of subject matter and ability to use his voice in so many fascinating ways makes him an essential 21st century artist.