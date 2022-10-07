Bullard, TX It’s About Time to Set Your Fridges, Mattresses, & Any Bulky Items Out

It's our favorite semi-annual holiday! Bullard, TX, I hope you've been good boys and girls this year, Bulky Item Pick Up Day is back on Thursday October, 13th.

Now is your chance to get rid of those big items that you've been dreading taking to the dump yourself. The City of Bullard will be providing this easy and convenient way for residents to dispose of items that are too large to dispose of in a regular trash can.

A few things to note: Items must be set out AFTER 6:00 p.m. the day before pick-up (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) and must be ready for pickup by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled Bulky Item Pickup Day (Thursday, October 13, 2022).

And the city does ask that it your bulky items are in good condition and still functional, to please consider donating them to the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity or any other local donation center, instead of throwing them out. There are a lot of folks here in East Texas who are in need of these things.

And a reminder to be ready as this will be the last bulky pickup day this year. For information on acceptable bulky items, Bulky Item Pickup Schedule for 2022, and more details you can just click right here.

Bulky Trash Items

Furniture

Appliances (refrigerants removed, if applicable, doors removed from refrigerators)

Mattresses

Small household items that are bagged or containerized and other household objects too large for routine placement in polycarts.

Items Not Accepted

Appliances with Freon

Batteries

Electronics

Automobile Parts & Tires

Hazardous Waste, Paint, Pesticides, Chemicals, Etc.

Air Conditioners

