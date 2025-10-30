I've gotta neighbor who sometimes parks her car blocking my driveway. Most of the time, it's not a big deal, but that's not the point. We're all aware that blocking a private driveway in Texas is rude, but more importantly, is it illegal?

Here's some important info for anyone in the Lone Star State who has ever had their driveway blocked by an inconsiderate neighbor. Yes, it is Illegal to block a Private Driveway in Texas.

Blocking Private Driveways In Texas

But rude neighbors aren't the only culprits. The subject came up again after a tenant sent me pictures of a work truck and trailer blocking the driveway of our rental house. As it turns out, there's major road construction happening around the neighborhood, and apparently, the company doing it doesn't mind blocking private driveways.

According to Texas Transportation Code Sec. 545.302, "drivers cannot park in front of a driveway, whether public or private. This also goes for blocking a driveway belonging to first responders, such as firefighting vehicles. Exceptions are made if you are loading or unloading passengers for a short time."

Get our free mobile app

Not only is it illegal to block private driveways, but public ones as well. It doesn't matter whose vehicle it is; if it's blocking a driveway in Texas, the driver is breaking the law.

What should you do if this happens to you?

Parklio recommends "Talking calmly can help you find common ground and reach an agreement. If you are still unable to resolve the situation, you may want to consider contacting your local police department and filing a report or a towing company, depending on where you live."

If talking doesn't work, or you can't find the driver, perhaps a strategically situated simple "No Parking" sign could put an end to it.