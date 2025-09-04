Blue Bell has done it again! This time, their latest flavor is quintessential TEXAS. And this time, the pie is included.

To celebrate the return of fall, Blue Bell Ice Cream just introduced its new Classic Pecan Pie flavor. Blending delicious roasted pecans and pieces of flaky pie crust, mixed with a pecan pie filling. Of course, pecan pie is the official pie of Texas.

New Blue Bell Ice Cream: New Classic Pecan Pie.

“Our new flavor combines your favorite ice cream with everything you enjoy in a pecan pie,” said John Neal Robinson, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Pecans, pie crust pieces, and yes, even a pecan pie filling swirl, all surrounded by a brown sugar ice cream – did we miss anything? There is no need for pie and ice cream when you can now have both in a carton of our Classic Pecan Pie Ice Cream.”

I can't wait to grab a carton of this on my way home today. Our friends at Blue Bell love doing this, giving us a new, delicious flavor. Then, without warning, take it away. So, if you love it, you may want to stock up on it before it's gone.

I mean, c'mon, we're all aware that they can produce my newest all-time-favorite Oatmeal Cream Pie 365 days a year, but they choose not to. It's not like March is Oatmeal Cream Pie season for Guatemalan farmers, at least I don't think it is.

Earlier this year, when spring was wrapping up, Blue Bell hit us with a delicious mix of nostalgia, combining their vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet.

I'm not sure how long Orange Swirl Ice Cream will stay on shelves, but if you fell in love with the creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with refreshing Orange Sherbet, stock up on that now, too. If I were a betting man, I'd bet it'll be leaving soon (if it hasn't already).