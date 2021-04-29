Body Found In Lake Where Dallas Pageant Queen Went Missing

We received an unfortunate development in the story involving a missing wife, mother and pageant queen out of Dallas who disappeared during her morning walk on Tuesday according to authorties.

According to CBS DFW, at a press conference on Thursday morning, Irving Police Public Information Officer Robert Reeves confirmed a body was found submerged in the water of Lago de Claire, a small lake in Las Colinas, around 9:45 a.m. which is in the area where Dr. Lashun Massey was last seen on Tuesday.

There has been no confirmation that the body is Dr. Massey's but according to the report, Officer Reeves was quoted as saying:

“I can say that the person recovered [had] clothing [that] does match that of our missing person’s identification… that she was last seen wearing.” - via CBS DFW

Police reports state that her husband reported her missing at about 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday after she didn’t come home from her usual early morning walk. A witness saw her walking near the lake at 5:30 a.m. wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants. Police later received a tip from someone else saying that they had seen her walking in the water again a couple hours later.

We'll keep you updated with more details as this story continues to develop.