We have a very sad and tragic update about the missing case of Dr. Lashun Massey, wife, mother and reigning Mrs. Dallas whose disappearance last week sent shockwaves throughout the North Texas community.

The body that was found last Thursday in the area where Dr. Massey went missing has been confirmed and identified to be her by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday according to CBS DFW.

Dr. Massey's body was found submerged in the water of Lago de Claire, a small lake in Las Colinas, around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday after she was reported missing by her husband Jeff Massey on Tuesday. The report says that for the last two years his wife has taken a 7:00 a.m. walk by the lake and checks in, but he became worried after he hadn’t heard from her.

A witness claims they saw her walking near the lake at 5:30 a.m. wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants. Police later received a tip from someone else saying that they had seen her walking by the water again a couple hours later.

Police said that there was no evidence of foul play at this time and there have been no details given about an autopsy.

Dr. Massey was the mother of two sons and held a PhD in civil engineering, was a business owner and a program manager for research at the University of Texas at Dallas' school of engineering. She was set to compete in the Mrs. Texas America competition last week when she vanished.