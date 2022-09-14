We all know that in Texas it can get hot but the lazy river that comes with this property is all you need to cool down. Located in Boerne, Texas described by the real estate post online as hidden in the hill country there is no doubt that you would love this place. It's 7 miles outside of downtown Boerne, Texas and while it has more bathrooms than it does bedrooms that doesn't matter because of that incredible lazy river located in the backyard.

The exact address for the home is 227 Seewald Road in Boerne, Texas 78006. The home is 3 bedrooms, comes with 5 bathrooms, and totals 5,026 square feet. Even with a lazy river the price tag seems a bit extreme at $6,900,000. Although you will love the 72.27 acres of land that comes with this place.

The Guest House Is Very Nice As Well

Beyond just the main house this property also comes with a fully renovated guest house that has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and totals 1,800 square feet. Yeah, it's a little crazy to see just as many bedrooms in the guest house as the main house but I guess it doesn't matter as everyone will be spending all their time in that unbelievable lazy river.

The Price Dropped Drastically Recently

While the list price is still way more money than I could ever afford it is nice to see that it's dropped by $450,000. So, at least you can feel like you're getting a discount for this property. This place is located less than an hour from downtown San Antonio. Just look at these jaw-dropping photos I'm sure you'll fall in love with this place.

