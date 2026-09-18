My dogs are my life, they are spoiled, which means lots of playtime and that includes going to dog parks in East Texas. But I'm not so sure they are going to be happy to hear that the SPCA of East Texas recently sold approximately 51 acres of land at one of their favorites the Bossart Bark Park which is located on West Grande Boulevard in Tyler. Because that means a large part of the property is now closed.

A Big Part of Bossart Bark Park Is Now Gone

Proceeds from the sale will help the nonprofit organization pay off debt from its new facility which opened in 2023. In a video posted to social media the SPCA of East Texas explained that they will hold onto two small dog parks south of the land that was sold to continue serving local pet owners.

#EastTexas #TylerTX #DogPark #DogsOfTyler ♬ original sound - Billy Jenkins @billyjenkinsetx 🐶💔 BAD NEWS FOR TYLER PUPS… Bossart Bark Park is going to be CLOSED for the next few months after the SPCA announced earlier this week that it had to sell the 51 acres surrounding the park. The good news? 🐾 Bossart Bark Park is planning to reopen in a few months! Need somewhere to let the pups run THIS WEEKEND? Check out Sunrise Pup Park just south of Toll 49 in Tyler. My dogs Cooper & Gypsy are BIG fans. 🐕🐕 Until Bossart is back… I guess it’s time for EXTRA pup cups, belly rubs and spoiled-dog privileges. 😂☕️🐾 Tyler dog parents — where are you taking your pups while Bossart is closed? 👇 #TylerTexas

The Bossart Bark Park opened in 2018 named after the Bossart family, who donated the land to the organization. The two large dog parks north of West Grande have been transferred to private ownership and are permanently closed. The SPCA’s portion of the land is temporarily closed for work.

READ MORE: Don't Miss Any of the Dog Parks Around Tyler, Texas

Why Did the SPCA Sell the Property?

I don't think anyone wanted to see the land sold to private ownership but the organization says that the transaction will expand animal care resources. Comments on the online post say that this is necessary due to questionable decisions and spending made by previous leadership within the organization.

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What Happens to Bossart Bark Park Now?

Crews are currently working to reconfigure the retained southern portion of the site. Work on the remaining property is expected to be completed in a couple of months, after which the smaller revamped dog park will reopen to the public.

We will keep you in the know when the property is open to the public once again. My dogs Cooper and Gypsy look forward to that day!

11 Country Songs About Dogs That Will Rip Your Heart Out If you've ever owned a dog, you've experienced one of the greatest loves this world has to offer. A dog's love is unconditional, which is why it's so difficult to say goodbye to them when it's time for them to cross the rainbow bridge. Grab some tissues and listen to these country songs about dogs that will absolutely rip your heart out.