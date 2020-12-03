Bossier Sheriff Seeks Help Locating Stolen $5,000 Deer Stand

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm just guessing this is probably the first time you've ever read a headline like that one. In fact, you've probably never seen any kind of a story about a stolen deer stand, but it's not every day that someone purchases a deer stand valued at $5,000, much less has that deer stand stolen from their own property.

But that's the case with this one. As an avid deer hunter myself, I'm very familiar with this brand of deer stand "Antler Shed" and can attest to their value.

Photo is the actual deer stand that was stolen. Courtesy of BPSO

Pictured here is the exact stand that was stolen and Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking help with any information that can help them locate the stand that was stolen last week.

The custom-made blind was taken without permission from the owner’s land near the 7100 block of Sentell Road in Shreveport (within Bossier Parish) between the evening of Nov. 25 and early morning the next day. The property owner tells detectives the deer stand was last seen Nov. 25 around 6 p.m.

The homeowner also informed detectives that people in the area told him they saw someone in a white pickup truck towing the deer stand sometime early Nov. 26.

If you have any information about who may have stolen this deer stand, please contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100