TYLER, Texas -- Texas dove season opens September 1, 2026, with the entire state sharing the same opening day for the first time. Texas Parks and Wildlife says mourning dove and white-winged dove populations are near record highs again this year, while hunters should also make sure they have a valid 2026-27 hunting license before heading out.

Considering how big dove hunting is in Texas, and certainly here in East Texas, that's worth knowing before everybody starts making plans for opening day.

Texas Dove Season Opens Statewide September 1

In previous years, Texas divided the start of dove season between different hunting zones. This year, September 1 is opening day statewide. And apparently, there should be plenty of doves out there.

Texas Dove Populations Are Near Record Highs

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists say both mourning dove and white-winged dove populations are near record highs again this year, following another spring with significant rainfall across much of Texas.

That's especially encouraging considering Texas isn't exactly a minor player when it comes to dove hunting. According to TPWD, Texas has historically accounted for roughly 30% of the nation's dove hunters and dove harvest.

Read More: Is Drinking And Dove Hunting Legal In Texas?

Before You Head Out to Hunt Dove in Texas

One other annual housekeeping item: Texas hunting and fishing licenses for the 2026-27 season went on sale August 15, and last season's licenses expire at the end of August.

So if your Labor Day weekend plans involve a field, a shotgun, and an unreasonable amount of camouflage for Texas temperatures, you may want to check that license now rather than remembering it approximately seven minutes before you leave.

Texas Parks and Wildlife has the complete season dates, zones, and regulations for hunters who want to check the details before heading out.

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