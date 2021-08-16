Saturday night was my first time seeing Brad Paisley perform live and it was everything I thought is was going to be and more. The show was at Dos Equis pavilion in Dallas and while the tickets were only in the grass section that is exactly where I wanted to be for this show. I don't need to be right up close, it was great sitting down in a chair on the grass singing along to all of his huge hit songs both new and old.

Savannah and I decided to make a little getaway out of this concert so we went to Dallas early on Saturday got a hotel room downtown and checked in early so we could relax and get some food before the show. While the weather didn't exactly cooperate when we first got there, it was perfect for the concert, not too hot which was nice.

The Opening Acts for Brad Paisley in Dallas were great too

Opening for Brad Paisley was Kameron Marlowe and Jimmie Allen, both of the opening acts did a tremendous job. And it was also nice that there wasn't a long period of time between acts playing, just a few minutes. As you would expect when Brad Paisley hit the stage the crowd went nuts and he just kept playing all of his hit songs.

You Almost Forget How Many Hit Songs Brad Paisley Has Recorded

Brad Paisley had the whole crowd singing with him while performing everything from "Mud on the Tires" to "Waiting on a Woman" to "Last Time for Everything". So many people had huge smiles on their face while enjoying one of the best in country music. It was also great that I didn't see anyone fighting, or too intoxicated. Everyone seemed excited to just be there and loved seeing some live country music.

Pictures from Brad Paisley Concert in Dallas Brad Paisley put on a fantastic show Saturday night in Dallas.

