Country Superstar Brad Paisley is performing this Saturday, August 14th at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas and we want to send you to the show for free. It's almost mindboggling how many huge hits Brad Paisley has over his eleven studio albums, with 32 top 10 singles, and 19 songs that reached number 1 on the charts. You will be able to singalong to all of his biggest hits as you win tickets this week from Billy & Tara in the morning on 101.5 KNUE!

You will have tons of chances to win tickets each weekday morning, and to increase your chances of winning by having the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded.

Get our free mobile app

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night so you have plenty of time to make it over to Dallas. Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day as weather is expected to be into the upper 90s for the upcoming weekend in Dallas.

What Are the Rules for Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas?

There is no outside food, drinks, coolers, lawn chairs, or umbrellas allowed at the Dos Equis Pavilion. There is also a "no re-entry policy" for all events. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to the concert, so for Brad Paisley on Saturday gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Event will go on rain or shine, if it rains on the day of the show you're encouraged to bring a blanket for lawn seats.

Great Openers for Brad Paisley for His Show in Dallas on Saturday

Before Brad Paisley hits the stage opening up for him is Kameron Marlowe and Jimmie Allen.

And if you want to guarantee yourself a spot at the show, tickets are still available just click here.

YUM: Check Out These 12 Mouth-Watering Eats And Treats Coming To The Texas State Fair