Brand New Wine & Coffee House Coming to Tyler, TX as Early as Next Month

If you love wine and you love coffee and you live in Tyler, TX, you're going to be very pleased with this news. This summer we're getting ourselves a place that will be serving up both, a popular East Texas wine and coffee house is expanding, and is now eyeing a July opening here in the Rose City.

Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House opened their first location in historic Jefferson, and now the family-owned business is set to open a second location here in Tyler as early as this summer.

And from the looks of it, this family has got something good going.

Brothers Jon Kral and K’ Kral alongside family members Colin Gipner and Jonah Kral, say that they "hope to popularize the relaxed European café culture throughout east Texas by bringing together the classic pairing of coffee and wine."

“At the end of the day, our business is focused on family and fostering community,” owner Jon Kral tells KLTV. “We want to be a refuge for students, parents and professionals alike. Our goal is to cultivate menus, events and wine experiences that will be accessible to people of all ages and occupations.”

While things could still change, Enoch's does have a tentative launch date of July 2022. Currently the business is hiring. They're "looking to hire baristas and individuals with a passion and knowledge of wine to join the Enoch’s team."

And what a great location, directly across from the University of Texas at Tyler campus. No doubt being that close to the school will help spread the word.

