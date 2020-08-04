Braun Brothers Reunion Festival Will Now Be a Virtual Concert

In June, the Annual Braun Brothers Reunion music festival was officially canceled due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19. But chin up, apparently encouraged by other virtual festivals and concerts, The Braun Brother Reunion is back on and now you can enjoy if from home.

Curated annually by brothers Willy and Cody of Reckless Kelly, Micky and Gary of Micky and the Motorcars, and their dad Muzzy, the family has built a reputation for assembling the best in Texas, Red Dirt, and Americana and bringing them home to The Gem State.

We're getting so excited - check out each day's updated lineup and tag your BBR crew! The show is FREE and If you want to contribute a few bucks to the tip jar WITHOUT purchasing a raffle ticket, you're very welcome to do so. All proceeds will still go to local charities, youth sports groups, and friends of the Braun Brothers Reunion.

And if you've yet to attend one of the shows in person, it may be something you should look into for 2021. "Nestled in the mountains of central Idaho, the picturesque town of Challis bustles every August when it hosts the 3 day Braun Brothers Reunion Festival. Regarded as one of the state’s premier musical events by attendees & artists alike, it's Idaho's original & oldest Americana-Roots festival since 1979."