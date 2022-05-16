Thanks to Twitter, Highlights of Turnpike Troubadours&#8217; Epic Weekend at Red Rocks

Thanks to Twitter, Highlights of Turnpike Troubadours’ Epic Weekend at Red Rocks

Photo by Dave McClister

On the anniversary of Turnpike Troubadours headlining our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, they took several thousand folks to Morrison, Colorado for their triumphant return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, while I shared this:

While that night on the brick streets was indeed a good night, judging from Twitter, their two night stand at Red Rocks was truly epic. Even NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning showed up for the party.


So how about we share in this FOMO together and enjoy some of the Twitter highlights of the two shows, while we're all sitting back at work today still wondering how in the hell we didn't make it to Colorado.

 

New music:  

The emotions were real:


The crowd was feeling it:

Thomas Mooney spittin' little known facts:


