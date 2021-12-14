One More Shot: Turnpike Troubadours Add Second Night to Red Rocks Show

A couple weeks ago when word began getting out of a possible Turnpike Troubadours reunion, fans held their breath in anticipation. Once it was confirmed we all lost our sh*t.

After the first show sold out so quickly, I'm pretty sure that we all saw this coming, unlike the reunion itself. Today Turnpike Troubadours announced they are adding a second show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

We are adding a second night at @redrocksco on May 15th with our friends @shovelsnrope and @recklesskelly96. Tickets on sale Friday.

Whether to scalpers as so many frustrated fans have taken to Twitter to wonder or not, Turnpike's first show sold out so quickly that a second show announcement was only a matter of time away.

In what is their first show on the books in nearly three years, Turnpike Troubadours will headline beautiful Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison Colorado on May 14th, 2022. Reckless Kelly and Shovels & Rope will be kicking things off at the picturesque live music venue.

The following night, May 15th, will be night number two for the pride of Oklahoma in Colorado. Those tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 17th.

And just in case you were wondering, and I know you are, I've had one Turnpike insider confirm that we can expect new music from the guys early in '22, and I think it's safe to assume that a full-on-tour announcement is also in our near future.

