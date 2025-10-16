We hope you are ready as Busch Light presents the inaugural Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival on Saturday, November 8th, at DeLeon Plaza in Victoria, TX. This November, the Crossroads will be overrun with a full day of amazing live Texas, Red Dirt, & BBQ. Get your tickets now.

Don't miss live performances from one of Texas' hottest acts, Braxton Keith. Plus, fresh off five sold-out stadium shows, Cross Canadian Ragweed frontman Cody Canada and his band, the Departed. But that's not all - we'll also see live performances from Tyler Halverson, The Staudt Brothers, Zachary Grant, and Charlie Alstrom.

Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival in Victoria

Gates open at noon, get your tickets now, and come hungry. We'll have your chance to chow down on delicious BBQ from some of Texas's best BBQ joints. It's going to be an unforgettable day in Victoria, so make plans now.

Braxton Keith is a star on the rise.

His country sound hearkens back to that ‘80s and '90s country sound, but with a twist that's all his own. He's quickly become one of the hottest touring acts out of Texas and one of the most requested artists on Radio Texas, LIVE! And he's done it by "lending throwback-tonk with a sharp, barbed-wire vocal recalling stars like Tracy Lawrence."

The Sparklight Stage Schedule (Subject to Change)

1:00 - Charlie Alstrom

2:30 - Zachary Grant

4:00 - Staud Brothers

5:30 - Tyler Halverson

7:00 - Cody Canada & the Departed

9:00 - Braxton Keith

The Legendary Cody Canada.

Right around this time, one year ago, a Ragweed reunion didn't even seem within the realm of possibilities. Twelve months later, it's wild just how fast things changed. Now the boys have got five sold-out shows under their belts, including the band's first Texas show in fifteen years, a sold-out melee at McLane Stadium in Waco. And we are proud to welcome Cody Canada and the Departed to South Texas this year.

Get your tickets now, before it's too late. A big shoutout to this year's sponsors: Del Papa Distributing Company, Busch, South Star Wealth Management, Kci Klean Corp, Interstate Batteries, TDECU Victoria Mockingbird Lane, MW Rentals & Service Inc.

