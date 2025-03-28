Braxton Keith Brings Electric Live Show to East Texas in April

Live music and BBQ return to Gilmer, TX on April 5th as Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) and Live Gilmer host a free downtown concert along with the fifth annual Risk It For the Brisket competition.

Throughout the free, family-friendly event, attendees will enjoy a BBQ competition sponsored by Outlaw BBQ Association with a $10,000 jackpot prize, live performances, fun activities for kids, and even a corn hole tournament and pie-eating contest.

Risk It For the Brisket Live Music:

1:00 p.m. – Danny Sharpe , a Kilgore, Texas, musician, offers a wide variety of tunes in a performance you won’t want to miss.

, a Kilgore, Texas, musician, offers a wide variety of tunes in a performance you won’t want to miss. 3 :00 p.m. – Jackson Wendell , a native of Deep East Texas, whose Lufkin roots produce authentic lyrics that set him up to leave a lasting mark on the country music scene.

, a native of Deep East Texas, whose Lufkin roots produce authentic lyrics that set him up to leave a lasting mark on the country music scene. 6:00 p.m. – Vincent Mason , who draws inspiration from Parker McCollum and John Mayer to create a blend of southern country and pop.

, who draws inspiration from Parker McCollum and John Mayer to create a blend of southern country and pop. 8:00 p.m. – Braxton Keith, a proud Texas native and part of a new generation of country singer-songwriters leading a revival of the genre’s core creative tenets. Blending rich organic twang with a sharp, barbed-wire vocal, Keith is a regular at venues across Texas.

Plus, 101.5 KNUE will be broadcasting live leading up to Braxton Keith's headlining performance. This show always serves as a great lead-in to Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

If you'd like more details about the Risk It For the Brisket event or to register as a participant in the BBQ or pie-eating competitions, visit LiveGilmer.com.

WHEN: Saturday, April 5: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Gilmer

100 West Tyler Street

Gilmer, TX 75644