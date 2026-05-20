Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’26 has become one of the biggest celebrations East Texas has ever seen. It was our 12th annual day of amazing BBQ and live music here in Tyler. THANK YOU, East Texas.

Presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant and produced by Townsquare Media, the day had something for everyone. So, we wanted to make sure that everyone got a chance to see a collection of photos showcasing all the crowd shots, there is a good chance you are in these photos if you were at Red Dirt!

Photo Gallery: See If You Were Spotted

If you see a photo you like, feel free to download and share it on social media. Be sure to credit Jamie Goode Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).

Crowd Shots: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2026! What a DAY we had with you, East Texas! Thank you for making Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival everything that it is year after year. We couldn't have done it without you! Check out these shots from the event and see if you can spot yourself and your friends. We'll see you in 2027! Gallery Credit: Jamie Goode Studios

From our amazing sponsors to the delicious BBQ joints, our great partner vendors, to the bands, our second year at The Park of East Texas was an incredible success. And, yes, we've got more great photos for you still on the way!

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and brought to you by Patterson, Cavender's, R&K Distributors, Altra Federal Credit Union, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, The Texas Green Sauce, Sweet Gourmet, HFNS Property Management, T-Mobile Fiber Internet East Texas, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Wreck Law, Sam Tabler Plumbing, Mission Golf Carts, Palm Beach Tan, Jaime Goode Photography, TPS Offroad, and Smith County 9-1-1.

Did you know that you can listen to all of the great bands from this year's festival and your favorite Texas and Red Dirt all day, every day? Just download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or iOS.

Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival 2026 Vendors We'd like to send a huge thank you to the teams that participated in this year's festival. Gallery Credit: Dave Steel