Is this real life? Could this be the catalyst for the long-awaited Post Malone / Koe Wetzel collaboration? It's possible. Hell, they might already have something in the works. But, regardless, you know that Koe and the boys are excited about this one.

Today, the eclectic lineup was announced for Posty Fest '21 and it boasts performances from Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Suicideboys, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, Iann Dior, Koe Wetzel, Turnstile, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever, and LoveLeo.

Malone's inaugural Posty Fest was in 2018 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. The following year, due to popular demand, he moved his show to a much bigger venue; the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium.

This year's festival returns to the home of the Cowboys from Oct. 30th-31st. Tickets are on sale now at postyfest.com.

Post Malone is one of the biggest musical acts on the planet. Malone, who grew up in Texas, is all over your radio, fans stream him nonstop, and artists are falling over themselves to collaborate with him. But did you know Post loves him some country music?

Sure, he's achieved world wide acclaim singing with Justin Beiber, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz. He raps and sings on songs called "Rockstar," "Money Made Me Do It," "Deja Vu," but Post loves his country music. Which is why all the back in 2018 we first floated the idea of a possible Koe and Post collab.

Here are 3 reasons we know Post Malone love country music:

1. Do you recall the time he hung out with Dwight Yoakam? They sang "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere" together.

2. Did you know he's covered Sturgill Simpson?

3. This.

I know we said three, but how about four? He's said so himself. He lists his favorite country artists as: Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, and Brad Paisley. Malone credits his mom for his love of country. And there ya go.