Koe Wetzel Cancels TWO Shows Due to Changing Regulations, Posty Fest Axed Too

I was pumped when I heard that Koe Wetzel would be opening a couple of dates for 3 Doors Down, and even more excited when it was announced he would be playing Post Malone's annual festival in Arlington.

Earlier this week Post Malone announced that his hometown festival, at AT&T Stadium had been postponed until 2022 due to “logistical issues.” And, well, now Koe's shows with 3 Doors Down have been cancelled as well.

“Unfortunately the shows in Raleigh (10/7) and Atlanta (10/9) with @3doorsdown have been cancelled. We will still be playing with them in Simpsonville on 10/8 and we have replaced the Raleigh show with a show at @hobmyrtlebeach on Thursday, October 7. Tickets for the Myrtle Beach show go on sale this morning (Wednesday) at 10:30am CT. Any tickets purchased for the two cancelled shows will be refunded directly at the point of sale. CORRECTION: WE ARE PLAYING @hobmyrtlebeach ON SATURDAY,, OCTOBER 9.”

We'll keep you updated if they get rescheduled.

His latest album Sellout has been received well by fans and has got the music industry buzzing. Earlier this year, as soon as COVID restrictions loosened, he brought Nashville artist HARDY to Texas for a run of sold out acoustic shows through The Lone Star State.

