Huge, Breathtaking 10-Acre Sunflower Field in Texas Opens in May

Few things say summer in Texas more than the sunflower.

Maybe it’s the fact that they thrive under our hot, blazing sun, or maybe it’s their big, bright yellow heads. I don’t know, but oh what a sight they are. Beautiful in a pot or in a vase. Breathtaking in an open field.

Now imagine acres and acres of sunflowers with paths cut into it so you can stroll among the wildflowers. No need to because there is such a place in Central Texas and it opens this month.

It’s the Trader’s Village Sunflower Field in San Antonio.

The massive field, 10-acres big to be exact, has walking paths, a maze, and lots and lots of photo opportunities. You can even pick a handful of sunflowers and take them home.

In addition to the magical sunflower field, there is a petting zoo, and an inflatable slide for the kiddos, as well as kid-friendly activities like duck races, cattle roping, and axe throwing.

On Saturdays and Sunday, pedal pickers can also ride the amusement park rides inside Traders Village for a few extra bucks.

The Trader’s Village Sunflower Field is located at 9333 S.W. Loop 410 on the south side of San Antonio. Opening day is May 19 and will remain open through June 12, or later depending on how long the flowers live.

For admission prices and more information, visit the website.

