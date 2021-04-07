Visit A 10 Acre Sunflower Field In San Antonio

If you're in to sunflowers and love to take pictures of them, then you've got a month to head south and get it done!

Spring time in East Texas, and all throughout our great state for that fact, offers us plenty of opportunities to take pictures of nature and it's beautiful sights. Beginning in mid-February you can visit Mrs. Lee's Daffodil Garden and take in the sights of millions of daffodil blooms. If you're lucky enough to find a spot that is just big enough for a blanket you could have lunch among these beautiful yellow, and sometimes white, blooms that give you plenty of picture opportunities. Mrs. Lee's Daffodil Garden is located along Hwy. 271 just south of Gladewater.

After that in late March through April, Texans are looking for the perfect spot to get a picture while sitting in a field full of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. Drive along any farm to market road or along any interstate and there's a good chance you'll see a car pulled off to the side of the road where there's a big patch of them just to snap a pic.

Heading in to late spring there is something for the sunflower enthusiast. You'll want to plan a road trip to San Antonio to check out the ten acres of sunflowers that pop up at a huge outdoor flea market. It takes place at Traders Village in San Antonio and they've made a huge event out of this giant flower. While exploring various varieties of sunflowers, you can walk along paths that offer up plenty of photo opportunities and for those that are more adventurous, you can try to make your way out of the giant sunflower maze.

Texas offers us so many opportunities to get some stunning pictures with nature and our beautiful flowers. If you've taken some pictures of wild flowers that you're proud of, feel free to share them with us.

