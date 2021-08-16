Earlier this year Bri Bagwell won her 8th Texas Regional Radio Music Award Female Vocalist of the Year. Additionally she was honored by T3R the same night as the Female Vocalist of the Decade.

This week Bri released the music video for her latest single “Heroes,” which pays tribute to some of the biggest country music legends. The single serves to tell the story of a love founded on shared admiration of iconic artists who helped to shape country music.

“This song was recorded during quarantine, in different studios, at different times, and all over the country!” Bri shared with The Boot. “Even though it was largely different from any other studio experience I've ever had, I am so excited that it turned out how it did; it has a true country feel, with many of my favorite players on it, including David Grissom (who took the lead on production), and Paul Eason on acoustic guitar and harmony vocals. It was a real treat to be able to still produce music during such a strange time.”

The video guest stars the silhouette of Bagwell's real life love interest, and The Wilder Blue member, Paul Eason. Keep an eye out for him as the video wraps up.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app to continuously stream all the best Texas & Red Dirt without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.