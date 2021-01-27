‘Bridgerton’ Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever

All hail Bridgerton.

Netflix has announced that according to their completely unverifiable numbers, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series has had the biggest launch in the history of the streaming service. 82 million households around the world have watched the show in its first month of release. That far surpasses the company’s previous record holder, the Henry Cavill fantasy series The Witcher.

Bear in mind that these numbers come with several caveats. Even if we take the 82 million households as accurate, it measures the number of users who watched at least two minutes of a piece of content. That means if 2 million people binged all of Bridgerton — based on the first book in the series of novels by Julia Quinn — and the other 80 million people bailed on it after the first 15 minutes, it still sets this record.

Still, the anecdotal evidence suggests the show is indeed a big hit for the streaming service, which has already announced plans to produce Season 2 of the series later this spring. If by some chance, you’re one of the handful of Netflix subscribers who haven’t sample the show, here’s the official synopsis:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will adapt the second book in Quinn’s series of books, The Viscount Who Loved Me. It better be good; 82 million don’t want to be disappointed.