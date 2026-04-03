(KNUE-FM) Most people in Texas will never know that horrible feeling of missing a family member or loved one, which is a good thing. The unfortunate reality is that over the past few decades, many people have gone missing and while not everyone will be found, there are some specific cases of unsolved homicides that Texas Rangers would still love to solve.

There are families that still need answers as to what happened to their missing loved one.

READ MORE: East Texas Cold Case Solved After 7 Years

Why These Texas Cold Cases Remain Unsolved

While we’ve all seen crime shows on TV, these are real Texans whose murders remain unsolved. Law enforcement officers assigned to these cases cannot simply let a case go unsolved. They get all the details, talk to family members and work hard to figure out what happened to cause these tragic events.

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Texas Rangers’ Most Wanted Cold Case Files

Here are the Top Cold Case Investigations for Texas Rangers according to the Texas Department of Public Safety website.

Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides Texas Rangers Top Cold Case Investigations

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

I’m not sure if you noticed this or not, but many of the cold cases that are mentioned above are from all over the state of Texas. This proves that crime happens everywhere, although with all the technological advances, it is becoming more difficult for criminals to commit crimes without being caught.

How to Submit Tips to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information regarding any of the cases listed above, remember there are rewards being offered. To remain eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

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