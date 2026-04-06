(KNUE-FM) 101.5 KNUE and our friends at LIVE Casino and Hotel Resort in Bossier City are excited to welcome music legend Kid Rock to Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday, May 1. We are the only radio station in East Texas giving away tickets, meet-and-greet passes, and an awesome merch bundle. His Freedom 250 tour is getting tons of attention, and we want you to check out his amazing show!

Photo courtesy of TSM/ Lisa Janes Photo courtesy of TSM/ Lisa Janes loading...

There isn’t much that Kid Rock hasn’t done at this point. He is a singer and songwriter whose music spans nearly every genre. While back in the day he might have has more of a rap-rock sound, he has shifted his performance to a more country rock, and the crowds continue to pack venues to see him perform.

READ MORE: Kid Rock's Luxurious $2.1 Million Detroit Mansion for Sale

Why Kid Rock’s New Version of “Til You Can’t” Matters

You’ve probably heard by now, but Kid Rock released a new version of Til You Can’t, originally recorded by Cody Johnson. But, he put his own spin on it as he added his own third verse that really means a lot to him.

How to Enter the KNUE Kid Rock Giveaway

We have multiple pairs of tickets to give away to see Kid Rock in concert but we want to hear from you. What does that new Kid Rock song with the third verse mean to you? And if you want to be selected as a winner, make sure you put it in your own words. AI isn’t going to help your chances with this contest.

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What the Grand Prize Winner Will Receive

We will pick lots of winners, even a grand prize winner who will score 2 Premium Pavilion seats, 2 Kid Rock Meet & Greets, plus a Kid Rock Limited Edition Merch Bundle for the winner and a guest.

We will call winners to let them know the great news. So, let us know. What does that new third verse mean to you. And what would it mean to you to have the opportunity to meet Kid Rock Hopefully, we’ll be calling you soon with the great news. Good luck!

Kid Rock Trivia: 17 STUNNING Facts, Ranked Level 1 to 100 As the levels get higher, the facts get wilder! Here are 17 things you probably didn't know about Kid Rock, including the truth about his son, why he divorced Pam Anderson and whether or not he's friends with Eminem. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes